Wholeflats Road and Bo'ness Road. Police Scotland contain the protesters from Climate Camp Grangemouth, who aim was to protest at INEOS Grangemouth against Jim Radcliffe.

Environmental activists marched on the Ineos plant at Grangemouth after setting up one of the country’s biggest protest camps earlier in the week.

Climate Camp Scotland formed the protest camp at Kinneil on Wednesday, and confirmed that they planned to remain there for five days.

According to the BBC the protesters met a wall of Police Scotland officers, who cordoned them in, though they have described the protest as peaceful.

The Day of Resistance had been organised by Climate Camp Scotland. INEOS protestors.

Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, Climate Camp Scotland explained:"We're here because while INEOS makes hundreds of millions in profit each year, the people of Grangemouth pay the price with their health, workers pay with their job security, and all of us with the collapse of our climate.

“We can build truly sustainable communities, but we must be led by those whose lives are most at risk, locally and globally.

“We do not accept sky high bills, polluted air and a collapsing climate. This energy system is failing us, but Scotland and Grangemouth can transition to sustainable industry and greater equality. We’re here to drive that change together."

The group have called today their ‘Day of Resistance’.

