Golf course on stunning coastline in north of Scotland goes up for sale

An 18-hole links golf course in the north of Scotland has come onto the market.

Spey Bay Golf Club near Fochabers, Moray, is now up for sale, along with its clubhouse and caravan park, for offers over £750,000.

The course, which sits on the stunning Moray coastline at the mouth of the River Spey, opened in 1907 and was designed by Leith-born golfer and distinguished golf course designer Ben Sayers.

Sayers, who taught a young George V how to play golf, designed some of the finest courses in Scotland, including the East course at North Berwick, Rothesay and Craigielaw Links in East Lothian.

Spey Bay Golf Course on the Moray coastline has come on the market for offers over £750,000. PIC: Contributed.

Former Labour prime minister Ramsay Macdonald, who grew up in nearby Lossiemouth, was once a member of Spey Bay and presented the club championship trophy in his day.

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own a true links golf course in a stunning location. There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business including development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director at Strutt & Parker, added: “There is a modern clubhouse, which is licensed, and the campsite provides 30 plots made up of hardstanding pitches comprising 14 residential pitches and 16 towing pitches.