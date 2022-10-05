Go ahead given for Craigneil Wind Farm project

The project includes 11 turbines approximately 6.5km to the north west of Stonehaven.

The wind farm is for 11 turbines and will be able to generate enough electricity for more than 25,000 homes - around 20 per cent of all households in Aberdeenshire.

In June 2021, Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee decided on a split vote to raise an objection to the proposals.

The wind farm had been recommended for approval by Aberdeenshire Council’s planning officers and received no objections from any statutory consultees, including no objections from key statutory consultees such as NatureScot, SEPA, the MOD and Historic Environment Scotland. The project is supported by Stonehaven & District Community Council, the host community council for the proposal.

ESB, Ireland’s part state-owned electricity utility company, is a leading independent power generator in the UK. ESB is heavily involved in onshore wind, offshore wind, electric vehicle infrastructure and renewable heating systems, such as the low-carbon heating and cooling system it installed in the V&A Dundee.

The company was the headline supporter of the Feein’ Market in 2022 and has previously supported the Stonehaven Christmas Lights and Stonehaven Fireballs.

Project Director Duncan Scott said: “We submitted an appeal on the basis that we strongly believe this is a good site for a wind farm - the application was recommended for approval by Aberdeenshire Council planning officers and received no objections from any statutory consultees.

"Now that the site has been found to be able to accommodate a wind farm, we want to work with Aberdeenshire Council going forward and be a long term partner and business operating in Aberdeenshire. We will review the conditions and look forward to meeting with community representatives to outline the next steps for the project.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Stonehaven & District Community Council, the Stonehaven Town Partnership and the wider community for their time and help to shape the Craigneil Wind Farm project. Since we first introduced the proposals, we have received a warm welcome in Stonehaven and the surrounding area. We hope to continue to build our relationships in the local area and we are committed to community benefit and shared ownership of the project.

