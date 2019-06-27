Glencoe beauty spot among most scenic vehicle charging points

These stunning images capture some of the most picturesque electric vehicle charging points in the country, from rolling Scottish hills to the English seaside.

The ten photographs bring to life the rural or unique spots where drivers can stop off to top up their car batteries.

There is a charging point buried in the Scottish Highlands, accompanied by its own skeletal ski instructor mascot, with views of the Glencoe Mountains.

One at Penrith in the Lake District – the inspiration for the children’s books by Beatrix Potter – allows drivers to charge their car while enjoying striking views of Ullswater Lake.

The government and industry campaign Go Ultra Low commissioned a series of photographs of charge points across the UK to promote the uptake of electric vehicles and showcase the country’s extensive charging network.

Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, said: “From a charging perspective, there has never been a better time to be an EV owner in the UK.

“Government and private investment in the network in recent years has seen an impressive rise in charge point numbers, with a mix of types and providers across the length and breadth of the UK.

“Many motorists think charge points are just found in urban areas like car parks in towns and cities. However, this simply isn’t the case, so we thought the best way to demonstrate this is to show people.

“These images showcase the significant expansion in charging infrastructure highlighting the hidden gems that exist in the UK’s charging network.”

Other picturesque locations include a charge point nestled in the Blackdown Hills in Devon overlooking the English countryside.

And when taking a trip through Snowdonia National Park, an eco-friendly bed and breakfast, Byrn Elltyd Eco Guest House, has its own remote charging stop. On the east of the UK, in St Leonards-On-Sea, there is an EV charge point overlooking the English Channel, while those hiking the tors of Dartmoor National Park can plug in overnight at Bovey Castle.

Bude, in Cornwall, is also home to a seaview spot to plug in.

However, it’s not just the depths of countryside which provide the perfect spot to park up and charge up.

Those cruising around the city of Glasgow can make a stop off at Blythswood Square to recharge their car batteries.

Charging points are also appearing across London after the ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ) has come into force, deterring less economical cars from the heart of the city.

John Whitehead, owner of Bryn Elltyd Eco Guest House in Wales said: “As very early adopters of electric charge points in 2012, we’ve enjoyed seeing a steady growth in EV drivers using the connectors at Bryn Elltyd Eco Guest House.”