The St Enoch centre, which is home to more than 70 shops, 16 eateries and a cinema, has for the second time been recognised with a Green Apple award for environmental best practice.

It beat off stiff competition from 500 other nominees worldwide to scoop the accolade, awarded by the Green World Organisation.

The prize recognises environmental initiatives at the mall, including waste management strategies, support of a circular economy and environmental training.

Food disposal, efficient water use and moves to renewable energy are also factored in.

The Argyle Street shopping centre became the first in Scotland to stop sending waste to landfill back in 2011.

Now with a new leisure development opening in the next few months, managers at the city-centre hub remain committed to balancing growth against ecological harm and saving on waste management costs.

St Enoch is staging a series of special eco-friendly initiatives over the course of October, as the city prepares for the globally important climate talks in early November.

These include sustainable shopping bags – on offer from resident circular business Clydeside Collective, which provides a retail space for more than 200 makers and artists specialising in upcycling, restoration and reusing to create unique handmade crafts, furniture and homewares.

The carriers will be given out free to city-centre visitors who commit to an environmental action in October, with hopes that at least 1,000 pledges will be made before the United Nations summit kicks off.

The centre is also showcasing new local sustainable fashion brand Kleurstof Apparel in a special pop-up store, which the start-up won through a competition for a free space in the mall as a sprouting green business.

The founders, who share a passion for good design and protecting the environment, aim to provide an alternative to throwaway ‘fast fashion’.

“Our team works hard to counteract the centre’s environmental impact by continuously adopting innovative waste management processes and leading the way for shopping centres,” said Anne Ledgerwood, general manager at St Enoch.

“St. Enoch Centre is delighted to be recognised for its green achievements with this latest Green Apple Environment Award.”

The Green Apple Environment Awards are run by the Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group that began in 1994 with the aim of recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

As a result of winning the award, St Enoch will be named as a Green World ambassador at a special ceremony in the Houses of Parliament in London on November 15, affording global recognition for its achievements.

