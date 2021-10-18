The Storymap gives residents and COP26 attendees the ability to create personalised walking tour of key sites that are part of the host city’s goal of net-zero carbon by 2030.

The interactive map can be picked up at any point in the city, dividing it into three areas that can be discovered on different days.

Visitors will be able to explore a diverse range of projects from rapid electric vehicle charging stations, to living roofs on bus stops, to the Sustainable Glasgow Landing – a pop-up venue next to the River Clyde which, during COP26, will play host to local and global organisations.

Glasgow Council has launched a new COP26 site.

Accompanied by a bar over the weekends, The Sustainable Glasgow Landing will feature displays and performances to showcase how government’s and people can respond to the climate emergency.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council said: “This exciting Storymap will allow locals and visitors alike to enjoy all that our city has to offer during COP26.

“The work of the Sustainable Glasgow partnership will play a crucial role in achieving our climate ambitions and I’m delighted to see the Storymap showcasing the variety and depth of the initiatives in development across the whole of Glasgow as we look to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.