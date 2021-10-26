The Global Day of Action will see a crowd assemble at midday at Kelvingrove Park before marching to Glasgow Green for a rally at 3pm.

reta Thunberg will speak to tens thousands of climate campaigners at a rally in Glasgow as the city hosts Cop26.

The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally.

She will join Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and Scottish activist Darren McGarvey, also known as rapper Loki, in addressing the rally on Saturday November 6 – the middle weekend of the two-week international climate conference.

Those partaking in the event will travel along Argyle Street, into St Vincent Street, onto George Street and down the High Street towards Glasgow Green.

The Glasgow march comprises of local community groups, indigenous leaders from the Amazon, national trade unions and internationally recognised climate and environment organisations.

As well as the event at Glasgow Green, demonstrators will gather at 11.30am in Kelvingrove Park. Representatives from Black Lives Matter Scotland, the Stop Cambo campaign – calling for an end to further oil prospecting 125 miles north-west of Shetland, Unison, and the Anti-Fracking Lancashire Nanas will speak from the Fire Brigade Union’s fire engine.

Sarah Fleming of the COP26 Coalition said: “Amongst all the rhetoric and empty promises, it is clear that justice won’t be handed to us by world leaders or delivered by corporations.

“Only we can imagine and build the future that works for all of us.

“The solutions that we desperately need to survive the climate crisis, and in doing so build a more just and fair world, can only be brought about through making our voices heard together.”

She added: “That’s why we’re bringing together everyone from Glasgow communities to indigenous peoples, from farmers to health workers to families, to take to the streets across the world and demand climate justice at COP26.”

More than 10,000 police officers a day are expected to be on the streets during COP26.