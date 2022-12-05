Giant new fish farm would be Scotland’s biggest and first to deploy semi-closed pens to lessen ecological impacts

Loch Long Salmon Company (LLSC) is proposing to construct a new ‘semi-closed’ scheme that will be able to house 8,000 tonnes of salmon in floating pens near the east shore of Loch Linnhe in Argyll. With capacity for around 1.6 million fish, it would be more than double the size of the current largest site.
The development will comprise nine enclosures with outer walls made from a flexible, impermeable material and a mesh inner liner to house the fish, with waste from unwanted food and faeces collected and pumped ashore for treatment. The technology has never before been used in Scotland but has been trialled in Norway and Canada.
According to LLSC, the system will have a much smaller environmental impact that an open-pen farm of the same size, helping solve many of the worst problems facing the aquaculture industry – such as heavy use of chemicals and medicines to tackle infestations of pests such as sea lice, pollution of the seabed and reliance on harmful deterrent devices to ward off predators like seals.