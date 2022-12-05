Giant new fish farm would be Scotland’s biggest and first to deploy semi-closed pens to lessen ecological impacts

Plans to create a giant new fish farm that will be the largest in Scotland and the first to deploy pioneering technology which is designed to lower the environmental impacts of aquaculture have been unveiled.

This illustration shows the design of a semi-closed fish farm, which aims to keep farmed fish and their waste separate from the open sea to reduce environmental pollution and threats to marine life. Picture: LLSC

Loch Long Salmon Company (LLSC) is proposing to construct a new ‘semi-closed’ scheme that will be able to house 8,000 tonnes of salmon in floating pens near the east shore of Loch Linnhe in Argyll. With capacity for around 1.6 million fish, it would be more than double the size of the current largest site.

The development will comprise nine enclosures with outer walls made from a flexible, impermeable material and a mesh inner liner to house the fish, with waste from unwanted food and faeces collected and pumped ashore for treatment. The technology has never before been used in Scotland but has been trialled in Norway and Canada.

