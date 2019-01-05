Get your wrasse over here now, say salmon farmers

Salmon farms in the north-west of Scotland are hailing a move to “natural” methods to battle one of the biggest problems facing the industry.

Operators have been using locally caught wrasse as cleaners to remove potentially deadly sea lice parasites from the farmed fish.

Ballan wrasse caught in the waters around Loch Broom, near Ullapool, clean the salmon at Wester Ross Fisheries. Picture: The Write Image

The cleaner fish eat the sea lice, which can cling on to farmed salmon while they are being reared.

One operator said the move had been so successful that all medicinal treatments previously used to battle the parasites had been stopped. Gilpin Bradley, managing director of Wester Ross Fisheries, said: “This is the single biggest advance that has ever been made in salmon farming – finding that cleaner fish work.”

The firm uses ballan wrasse caught in the waters around Loch Broom, near Ullapool, to clean its salmon. Lumpfish can also be used.

The wrasse are captured in creels – the company is limited to 250 creels to make sure it does not overfish the area – and put into the salmon pens at a ratio of about one for every 100 salmon.

“We are genuinely maintaining a sustainable level of catches,” Bradley said. “We are only taking medium-sized wrasse, small ones are returned. Big ones are put back because that’s the breeding stock, that’s important.

“Cleaner fish are the gold standard because they are completely all natural.”

Farmed Atlantic salmon is worth more than £1.8 billion to the Scottish economy.

Production rose to a record high of 189,707 tonnes last year – an increase of 16.5 per cent in 12 months – but the industry has been struggling to control pests and diseases.

Environmental campaigners have long railed against the use of chemical pesticides, the most common of which is emamectin benzoate contained in the anti-lice product Slice.

David Harley, head of water and planning at the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, said: “We support the industry using alternative methods, which reduce the amount of medicine being discharged into the environment.”

Loch Duart salmon company, based in Scourie in Sutherland, has also made progress against sea lice using cleaner fish.

Lewis Bennett, cleaner fish manager for the firm, said the move had been a “game-changer”.