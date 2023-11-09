Four-bed bungalow and bothy up for sale on Isle of Harris for offers over £800,000
A bungalow and a renovated bothy in the Outer Hebrides have gone up for sale together for offers over £800,000.
The four-bed detached property and Bothy Café & Pub are in Leverburgh on South Harris.
The sale includes development land adjacent to the house, which has been granted planning consent to build a second bungalow.
Property agents said this could then potentially be used as staff accommodation or for additional holiday let accommodation.
The detached house was originally refurbished as a family holiday home, but demand for holiday let accommodation saw it change its purpose.
The property has an open plan kitchen and lounge area, three en-suite bedrooms, a front porch, open style single flight sweeping staircase, top landing, and a separate bathroom.
The Bothy Café & Pub has a fully functional bar and a cafe with a seating area and a log burning cast iron stove, dining tables and window benches. There are also newly installed male, female, and separate disabled toilets, the advert said.
