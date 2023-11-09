All Sections
Four-bed bungalow and bothy up for sale on Isle of Harris for offers over £800,000

The sale package includes development land adjacent to the house, which has been granted planning consent to build on.
By Katharine Hay
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
A bungalow and a renovated bothy in the Outer Hebrides have gone up for sale together for offers over £800,000.

The four-bed detached property and Bothy Café & Pub are in Leverburgh on South Harris.

The sale includes development land adjacent to the house, which has been granted planning consent to build a second bungalow.

The bothy on the Isle of Harris is on the market for offers over 800,000 poundsThe bothy on the Isle of Harris is on the market for offers over 800,000 pounds
Property agents said this could then potentially be used as staff accommodation or for additional holiday let accommodation.

The detached house was originally refurbished as a family holiday home, but demand for holiday let accommodation saw it change its purpose.

The property has an open plan kitchen and lounge area, three en-suite bedrooms, a front porch, open style single flight sweeping staircase, top landing, and a separate bathroom.

The Bothy Café & Pub has a fully functional bar and a cafe with a seating area and a log burning cast iron stove, dining tables and window benches. There are also newly installed male, female, and separate disabled toilets, the advert said.

