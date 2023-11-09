The sale package includes development land adjacent to the house, which has been granted planning consent to build on.

A bungalow and a renovated bothy in the Outer Hebrides have gone up for sale together for offers over £800,000.

The four-bed detached property and Bothy Café & Pub are in Leverburgh on South Harris.

The sale includes development land adjacent to the house, which has been granted planning consent to build a second bungalow.

Property agents said this could then potentially be used as staff accommodation or for additional holiday let accommodation.

The detached house was originally refurbished as a family holiday home, but demand for holiday let accommodation saw it change its purpose.

The property has an open plan kitchen and lounge area, three en-suite bedrooms, a front porch, open style single flight sweeping staircase, top landing, and a separate bathroom.