Formal objection to island fish farm lodged by a group of underwater fairies

A group of fairies have lodged a formal objection to a proposed fish farm on the Isle of Skye.

The Flodigarry Fairies have told Highland Council that they are concerned that the planned Organic Sea Harvest salmon farm at Flodigarry could be detrimental to their community, claiming that the steel cages that are used will “harm all species of Fairies in a life-threatening way”.

The Ashraifairies are reportedly found underwater surrounding the Flodigarry Isles.

The objection, lodged with the council's planning committee, explains that the Ashrai fairies which live in seas directly surrounding the Flodigarry Isles are in “fear for their lives” if the projects goes ahead.

It says: “Ashrai live for hundreds of years and will come up to the surface of the water once each century to bathe in the moonlight which they use to help them grow. It is proven that the steel of the fish farm cages draws many Ashrai to the surface, with only one result: They melt.”

It also warns that male fishermen working on the farm may be in danger as the fairies “will attempt to lure him with promises of gold and jewels into the deepest part of the ocean to drown or simply to trick him.”

The document, signed “on behalf of the Flodigarry Fairies” by the “Friends of the Eilean Fhlòdaigearraidh Faeries”, adds that what appear to be seals living on the island are actually roanes - water elementals or mermen who take the form of seals - which could be in danger of being shot by salmon farmers. Meanwhile, gnomes and water birds called broobries may also be in danger.

It also threatens that water spirits known as the Blue Men of the Minch could cause adverse weather conditions for fish farmers.

It says: “They have told they will protect their gentler Flodigarry neighbours against any fish farm as they were there already in the beginning of time and they have always done so. The

Blue Men of the Minch have predicted that there could be some severe stormy weather in the future but declined to explain further at this stage.”

Finally, the objection focuses on the fact that the farm would block “two fairy paths” underwater and objects to the fact that the fairies have not been consulted on the issue.

The application, lodged in July, states that it is for a “new Marine Fish Farm for Atlantic Salmon consisting of 12 x 120m circumference circular cages in an 80m mooring grid with associated feed barge”. The project is the third for Organic Sea Harvest, which has been given the go-ahead for two other fish farms on Skye.

Other organisations which have objected to the site include glamping business Flodigarry Pods and Dun Flodigarry Hostel, as well as local residents.

In 1750, Jacobite Flora MacDonald and her fiancé Allan MacDonald were married and lived in a cottage in Floddigarry.

A spokesman for Highland Council, said: “Any person or group has the right to comment or object to any planning application as part of the process. However, it is not appropriate for Highland Council to comment on any correspondence received prior to the planning committee having the chance to discuss the application.”

Organic Sea Harvest has not yet responded to a request for comment.

No individual Flodigarry fairies were available for comment.