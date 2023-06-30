The scourge of water scarcity in Scotland has worsened with four more areas facing “critically” low levels, according to the latest report published by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The four areas described as having reached “significant” scarcity – the highest possible level – following an extended period of hot, dry weather are the rivers Annan and Nith in the south west, the Black Isle and the Outer Hebrides.

Sepa warned there has also been no improvement in the Loch Maree area of the Highlands either, which remains in the “significant” category for a fourth week, although the Esk in Dumfries and Galloway has improved to “moderate” level.

The environment agency has already instructed a number of farmers on the Black Isle to reduce the volume of water they abstract from the Newhall burn to try and prevent the situation becoming any worse.

Water users in other areas that have reached “significant” scarcity this week have also been contacted by Sepa, with some having conditions applied to their licence to protect the environment from low flows.

Scots were urged earlier this month to use water more responsibly amid fears shortages could become more widespread.

Sepa previously forecast 28 out of 83 areas would be put on the highest warning level by the end of June if there was no recovery of river levels.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “The water environment in parts of Scotland is clearly under stress and protecting it remains our top priority.

“We recognise the challenges businesses face as a result of these conditions, and we want to support those who are efficient and using the least water to continue operating.

“We will be avoiding full suspensions on water abstractions where possible and instead requiring a significant reduction in the volume of water taken from rivers and lochs.

“Where restrictions are not in place, abstractors are expected to follow Sepa’s advice and guidance for the conditions reported in their areas. This will give water levels a better chance to recover.”

There have been widespread showers across the country this week, with particularly heavy rainfall across central and western Scotland.

The rainfall has caused some localised improvement in conditions, with further recovery in Argyll and Bute from “alert” to “early” warning.

Downpours have not been sufficient for large-scale recovery, however, and many areas remain at risk of water scarcity.

Without a period of consistent rain, Sepa said it is possible six areas could be escalated to “significant” water scarcity soon.

The agency is currently liaising with licensed abstractors in all affected industries and advice is also being provided in “alert” or “moderate” scarcity areas.