Five Sisters Zoo unveil latest animal - and he is adorable

Five Sisters Zoo in Bathgate has unveiled the latest animal to join its ranks.

Zazu, the Fossa, arrived at the Zoo on Friday morning from Dvur Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic.

Posting on Facebook, the Zoo said: "Fossa are only found in Madagascar where it is the largest native carnivore." Picture: Five Sisters Zoo / Facebook

Posting on Facebook, the Zoo said: "Fossa are only found in Madagascar where it is the largest native carnivore. Despite looking like cats this intelligent species is, in fact, a close living relative of the mongooses. Unfortunately, this incredible species is now considered vulnerable to extinction in the wild. This is mainly due to habitat destruction and human-wildlife conflict. There are now large efforts being made to restore various habitats in Madagascar through conservation education in Malagasy communities and extensive field research."