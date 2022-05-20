The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has received around £500,000 of funding from Transport Scotland to roll the prototype into production.

The contract to build the low carbon vehicle was awarded recently to Emergency One in Cumnock, Ayrshire.

The features of the E1 EV0™ (Electric Vehicle, Zero Emissions) has a range of approximately 220 miles with an 80% charge, which is the equivalent of driving from Dunbar to Dundee and back again

Ayrshire firm Emergency One revealed the world's first electric fire appliance in 2020 Pic: Emergency One

It has a range extender for pumping water at a prolonged incident as well as ensuring it can return to its base.

SFRS Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Stewart Nicholson said: "This innovative project is the first step in a long journey to discover how we can potentially move away from fossil fuel powered appliances.

"The Service has set out its environmental goals and we are committed to reducing carbon emissions from our fleet.

"There are already more than 100 electric cars within our light fleet, however this is our first venture into low carbon heavy duty vehicles."

Cumnock on call firefighters and Emergency One employees Jimmy Mullen (top left), Charlotte Kelly and Jamie Moore, along with SFRS DACO Stewart Nicholson and Emergency One Managing Director Michael Madsen Pic: SFRS

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth added: “This is a really exciting, innovative development and I’m pleased to be funding it through our partnership with Scottish Enterprise which is supporting the decarbonisation of Heavy Duty Vehicles across Scotland.

“The public sector should be seen to lead the way on this type of work, which demonstrates that tough operational requirements for service vehicles, often working in challenging conditions, can indeed be met without the sole reliance of fossil fuels.

“I look forward to seeing the electric fire appliance deployed in communities as a beacon not only for the journey that the fire service is on – but for Scotland’s wider transition to a net zero society.”

The prototype is due to be delivered later this year and is expected to go on the run with a crew early 2023 at a host station which is still to be finalised.