Firefighters are tackling a grass blaze in the Stirling area while an “extreme” risk of wildfire warning from the fire service remains in place across Scotland.

Emergency services went to the scene at Gartur Moss, Port of Menteith, when the alarm was raised at 12.27pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services are battling a wildfire near Port of Monteith | Johnston Press

Four fire engines were at the scene on Thursday morning tackling the blaze, which the fire service described as half a kilometre long with flames 2m high.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned there is a “very high” to “extreme” risk of wildfire across Scotland from Wednesday, April 2 until Monday, April 7 as the country enjoys dry and sunny weather.

Together with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, the SFRS is urging people to avoid lighting fires outdoors across all areas of Scotland during this time.

Firefighters have extinguished a wildfire that broke out near Bonhill in West Dunbartonshire at 11.09am on Wednesday, and another which started in the Kilpatrick Hills near Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Group Commander Garry Douglas, an SFRS tactical adviser, said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity. At this time of year in early spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors, especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.