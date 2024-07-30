It has been claimed cleric Sheikh Yasser Al-Habib wants to build a school, hospital and mosque on the island

Residents living near an uninhabited island for sale said they are “deeply troubled” by a recent bid from a firebrand cleric to turn the islet into a “homeland for his followers”.

Sheikh Yasser al-Habib, 45, has reportedly raised more than £3 million to buy Torsa, off the west coast of Scotland. It has been claimed the scholar wants to build a school, hospital and mosque on the island, where he intends to practise sharia law.

The one-mile long island, which has not been inhabited for 85 years, sits in the Slate Isles and was marketed last year by Savills for £1.5m.

Nearby residents, including independent councillor for the Kintyre and the Islands ward Alastair Redman, said the island should not be used for preaching “divisive ideology”.

Mr Al-Habib’s Fadak TV channel has sparked controversy for its attacks on people of the Sunni faith, prompting MPs to call for it to be shut down. Mr Redman said: “The idea of establishing a sectarian religious outpost on a rural Scottish island is not only controversial, but also deeply troubling. The idyllic and peaceful setting of Torsa should not be used as a stage for prejudiced preaching or any form of divisive ideology."

Retired teacher Alistair Flemming, who lives on a nearby island, noted the logistical challenges of Mr Al-Habib’s development.

"The only way you can access it is by ferry, and it is not big enough to cater for a large number of people,” he said. “Even if he did buy the island, I do not think he would be able to carry out the works he is proposing. There would be far too many objections.”

A local woman from the island of Luing said: "We welcome just about anyone, but this doesn’t seem appropriate at all. Sheikh Yasser al-Habib's fundraising efforts through his controversial Fadak TV channel, despite repeated warnings from Ofcom, add to the community's concerns.

“His history of inciting violence and spreading hate towards the Sunni faith is seen as a significant threat to the area's harmony.”