Extinction Rebellion to stage 'die in' on Glasgow's Buchanan Street this weekend

The climate activist group will conduct a die-in protest this at 11:00 at Buchanan Street to demand urgent climate action after the highest recorded temperatures in the UK.

Shoppers on the popular street will have navigate the placards laid out on the ‘bodies’ with the ‘cause of death’ including 'Heat Stress - Death from temperature rising to over 40 degrees' and 'Famine - starvation caused by crop failure'.The action follows a week of the highest ever recorded temperatures in the UK, with Scotland also recording the highest day seen on record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UN and climate scientists have stated that the extreme temperatures is due to human-made climate change.

XR are to stage a die in on Buchanan Street

The protest comes just seven months after COP26 in Glasgow.

41-year-old NHS Physiotherapist Damien McGovern, 41, who will be one of the protesters taking part in the event in Glasgow told The Scotsman: ‘If your house was on fire, you wouldn’t sit around and have a chat about it for 30 years or choose to throw more fuel on it to burn even faster. So why are allowing this to happen to our planet?’Val King, 63, from Stirling also said: “In spite of clear warnings from the United Nations that there should be no new investment in oil and gas, fossil fuel companies, with the full backing of the UK government are pressing on to open new fields.