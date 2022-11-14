Protesters followed up action in Glasgow at Barclays Campus with further action that saw them plasters posters over the building that stated as part of the “Better without Barclays”. A midday, supporters of Just Stop Oil spray painted the Silver Fin building, which contains Barclays and Shell offices, in orange paint as part of a protest against Barclays’ investment in fossil fuels and deforestation.

An Aberdeen activist with Extinction Rebellion in Aberdeen said: “Though Barclays is only one link in a global funding stream, they are the largest fossil fuel funder in Europe. We want them to step down from this role and as they don’t seem to be doing it voluntarily, we are seeking to cause disruption to their branches and offices to pressure them to do the right thing.