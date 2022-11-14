News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Extinction Rebellion campaigners protest outside Barclays bank on Union Street in Aberdeen

Extinction Rebellion campaigners took part in a protest outside Barclays bank on Union Street in Aberdeen.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
2 days ago

Protesters followed up action in Glasgow at Barclays Campus with further action that saw them plasters posters over the building that stated as part of the “Better without Barclays”. A midday, supporters of Just Stop Oil spray painted the Silver Fin building, which contains Barclays and Shell offices, in orange paint as part of a protest against Barclays’ investment in fossil fuels and deforestation.

An Aberdeen activist with Extinction Rebellion in Aberdeen said: “Though Barclays is only one link in a global funding stream, they are the largest fossil fuel funder in Europe. We want them to step down from this role and as they don’t seem to be doing it voluntarily, we are seeking to cause disruption to their branches and offices to pressure them to do the right thing.

Police have been contacted for a statement.

Just Stop Oil campaigners took part in action in Aberdeen