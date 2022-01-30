Hundreds of people across the UK reported seeing a stunning display of green and blue flame trails as a meteor raced through the earth’s atmosphere.

The meteor seen by many in Edinburgh and the Lothians was also visible in Glasgow, Ayrshire, Perthshire, Hull, Wales and the Netherlands.

The UK Meteor Network confirmed the sighting tweeting "Large fireball meteor spotted tonight 29 Jan 2022 at 18:48:26 UT from several UKMON cameras."

One social media user wrote: : “Did anyone else see a meteor over Edinburgh just now? Saw it over Arthur's seat about 2 minutes ago.”

Another wrote: “I thought it was a flare” adding that it looked green but made no sound.

Responding to the UK Meteor Network a Twitter user wrote: “Saw this blue tailed fireball on our way from Glasgow to Edinburgh this evening... Looked like it was right in front of us! Spectacular!”

Another chimed in saying:"It appeared from nowhere and travelled at speed, losing altitude as it passed."

Responding to others who had seen it one wrote: “In Edinburgh it was white with a green short tail some other colours at end as we”

Another from Fife said they clocked the remarkable sight when out walking their dog.