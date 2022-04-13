Edinburgh Medal recipient helps to save the world's declining gorilla population

This year’s Edinburgh Science Festival recognises the work of Uganda’s Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka to improve the quality of life of people and wildlife to enable them to coexist in and around protected areas in Africa.

Dr Kalema-Zikusoka is a pioneer in community-led 'One Health' approaches to conservation exploring and supporting the delicate interplay between humans and wildlife. T

Chief Executive of NatureScot, Francesca Osowska will be giving the Oration at this year’s Edinburgh Medal Address as part of the 2022 Edinburgh Science Festival. Francesca leads NatureScot work to enhance our natural environment and inspire the people of Scotland to care more about it.

Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka will receive the Edinburgh Medal in recognition of her work in East Africa.

Joining her is Professor Katherine Abernethy, Professor in Biological and Environmental Sciences at the University of Stirling who will be delivering the Vote of Thanks at the ceremony.