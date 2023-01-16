We look into our crystal ball and look at the Edinburgh developments that will have people talking in the next few years.

Edinburgh’s skyline is forever changing – from the St James Quarter to the transformed Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Such plans can prove controversial, as residents object to building projects that they feel will have a detrimental effect on the city they live in.

But there’s plenty still in the pipeline, with the website www.Skyscrapercity.com listing numerous developments across the city expected to be completed in the next five years – everything from a 1,000-set concert hall in the New Town to a new distillery in Leith.

Here are 14 major developments to look out for in the next five years.

1. New Town Quarter The £250 million New Town Quarter development will transform 5.9 acres of land in Canonmills, adding 349 homes, a 116-room hotel 7,430m² of office space and retail and leisure spaces. It is due to be completed by late 2024/early 2025. Photo: 10 Design

2. Haymarket MIxed Use Development The £350 million Haymarket development will take up four acres of land, adding 50,413 m² of office space, a 349 room Hyatt Centric hotel, a hospitality training academy, 10 shops. Phase on the offices will be completed early this year, with phase two competed in autumn 2023, and the hotel following in 2025. Photo: Foster + Partners

3. Jenners Redevelopment The redevelopment of the iconic Jenner Department Store, on Princes Street, will add a 96 room hotel, 9,000 m² retail space, restaurants and a rooftop bar to the city centre. Planning approval has been obtained and it's intended to complete the project by the end of 2025. Photo: David Chipperfield Architects, 3DReid, Loader Monteith

4. Fountainbridge Due to be completed by 2025, this latest Fountainbridge development will add a huge 434 homes, 10,333m² of office space, and 4,660m² of commercial and retail space to the area at a cost of £200million. Photo: 7N Architects