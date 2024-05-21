Expect lots of good green fun and sustainability hints at the capital’s annual climate festival

Perhaps you want to learn something – how to upcycle a piano, repair your bike or clothing or get a handle on eco-anxiety.

Or maybe you fancy your own 15 minutes of fame at an open mic or to try your hand at film-making or creative writing.

Whatever you fancy, there is plenty on offer to educate, entertain and engage at this year’s Edinburgh Climate Festival, which returns to the capital next month for its eighth incarnation.

The one-day event, being held in the Meadows, is family friendly, community-led and free to enter – and good for the environment.

Its aim is to raise awareness about climate change and to increase public knowledge about the importance of adopting a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle, while also inspiring and empowering individuals to take action on the ecological crisis.

This year’s festival promises a packed programme of events of all types, including music, song and dance performances, workshops teaching everything from weaving to meditation and forest sounds, yoga sessions, talks, poetry reading, children’s activities, face-painting, temporary tattoos, a bouncy castle and an upcycled fashion show.

There is even a litter-pick, encouraging attendees to leave nothing behind.

Stallholders covering topics related to the circular economy, mitigation, adaptation, climate education, transport, activism, conservation and more will be present.

Community members will also have an opportunity to raise their climate concerns to policymakers.

Franciele Sobierai, event coordinator for Edinburgh Climate Festival, is urging people to come along.

It’s an “opportunity to engage, learn, and celebrate our collective efforts towards a sustainable future”, she said.

“The climate crisis can be daunting, leaving us feeling powerless.

“However, when we unite, work together and support one another, we can accomplish far more.

“This is the message the Edinburgh Climate Festival aims to spread – encouraging community-driven climate action and solidarity to tackle the climate emergency.”

Edinburgh Climate Festival 2024 is staged by Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council, Networking Key Services, Score Scotland and the Communities’ Reduce Reuse & Recycle Project, with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund.