2. National Centre for Music

A number of projects have been mooted for the A-listed Old Royal High School building on Calton Hill, but the £55million National Centre for Music has now been green lit. It will convert the 1829 landmark into a residential music school with capacity for 120 pupils, three performance and rehearsal spaces, and a multi-functional hub with café, gallery and visitor centre. No timetable for construction has yet been revealed.

Photo: Richard Murphy Architects, Simpson & Brown Architects