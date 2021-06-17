The company said that it made the decision to offer more flights within the UK as domestic travel surges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new flights will commence in July connecting Inverness to Newquay in Cornwall, Aberdeen to Bristol and Manchester and Edinburgh to Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or have more opportunity to explore the UK so these new routes from Scotland should prove popular and will further strengthen our UK domestic network, providing customers with even more choice as we operate more seats on domestic flights from Scotland than any other airline.

“We also know it is important to our customers to be reunited with loved ones overseas so we continue to urge the UK government to add more countries to the Green list – which can be done safely - to make this possible.”

Fares are available to book now from £22.99 and the airline has also added additional seats to existing routes connecting Edinburgh and Glasgow to Belfast.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Strengthening domestic connectivity is an important aspect of facilitating Scotland’s – and the UK's – recovery from the pandemic and this route and additional seats will benefit both business and tourism which are two crucial aspects to any recovery.

EasyJet has announced four new domestic routes connecting Scotland to England. (Credit: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

In total, 12 new routes will be added across the UK including Belfast City to London Gatwick and Bristol to Jersey.

In response to the news, John Sauven, Executive Director of Greenpeace UK, said: “Domestic flights have long been a symbol of how our economic system incentivises our own destruction.

"Companies like EasyJet claim to take sustainability seriously, but their announcement of twelve new domestic routes, including one under 200 miles, shows they will not prioritise our planet's health over their profits until they are forced to do so by law.

"The UK government claims to be a climate leader but is considering lowering taxes on domestic flights despite them being cheaper than train fares on many routes.

"What will it take to make ministers understand that you can’t hit carbon reduction targets without carbon reduction policies?”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.