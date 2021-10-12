Dynamic Earth flag installation flies in Edinburgh to send climate message to world-leaders before COP26

An aerial climate installation, which hopes to influence those deciding the future of our planet at COP26, will fly at Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth from October 12 – 13.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:02 pm

The installation, We Are Watching, was created by Swiss ‘artivist’ Dan Acher. The flag is the size of a 10-storey building and features a monumental eye made up of thousands of portraits, contributed from 190 countries.

The flag kicked off its 2021 UK tour in Greenwich, and is now making its way up the country to fly at Glasgow’s COP26 in November.

Dr Hermione Cockburn, Scientific Director at Dynamic Earth said: “As Scotland gets ready to host COP26, our impact on the planet is more apparent than ever and the need to take collective action is clear. I am extremely proud that Dynamic Earth is hosting #WeAreWatching on its journey to Glasgow, to remind global leaders that the eyes of the world are on them at this critical moment in our relationship with the Earth.”

The flag has been raised at key climate events across Europe – it has previously flown in Geneva, Madrid and London.

Dan Acher said: “We’re excited that We Are Watching is landing in Scotland’s Capital City and drawing the eyes of the world to Scotland ahead of Glasgow’s crucial COP26 next month”.

“It’s crucial that we reinforce our sense of shared humanity. Accessible, universal art can bridge cultural and political divides”.

The installation was created collaboratively – people across the globe uploaded their portraits to a website, alongside their messages to leaders working on climate solutions.

