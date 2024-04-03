Drone footage released of massive project to turn Granton gasholder into public park

The iconic Granton gasholder in Edinburgh has been infilled in preparation for the site to become a public park in the future.

New drone footage has been released after around 50,000 tonnes of infill material has been placed and compacted within the 11 x 78 metre tank following the removal of the tank walls and bell last year.

Work is currently being carried out on the enormous amount of steel making up the structure with every piece being looked at and repaired if required.

The work progressing on the gas holder

The progress is the latest in the restoration of the site which began last year. McLaughlin & Harvey is completing the work on behalf of The City of Edinburgh Council using £16.4m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and an additional £1.2 million from the Scottish Government.

The gasholder, which is part of the council’s £1.3bn regeneration project for a new sustainable coastal town at Granton Waterfront, will become a multifunctional public area.

The space in the restored gasholder is to have multi-sensory play zones, a dedicated area for permanent and temporary public art and one for relaxation, outdoor trails, and tracks for exercise as well as a large outdoor space for sports, markets, seasonal events, community use, festivals, performance arts, exhibitions, and play. Work will also be carried out to plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers improving biodiversity and local habitat in the area.

Councillor Cammy Day, Council Leader, said: “It’s exciting to see this footage and the culmination of all the hard work that has already gone into bringing this fantastic project to life for the area. The transformation of the structure will give the local community a much-needed place to come together to enjoy arts, sports, and culture.

“The project forms part of the wider £1.3bn regeneration of the Granton area where we are unlocking brownfield land to build a new sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood. We’re continuing to work hard to ensure Granton is somewhere residents will be proud to live and I look forward to seeing progress continue throughout this year.”

Graham Brown, McLaughlin & Harvey Senior Contracts Manager, said: “We are delighted to have reached another milestone on this exciting project. The Gas Holder tank has been dewatered, demolished and infilled alongside the ongoing structural frame refurbishment works. This has involved in-depth logistical planning to ensure both aspects of the project can progress side by side whilst ensuring the safety of our workforce. The finished paint surface is also progressing well under the cover of our immense scaffold structure and in the coming months we will commence the public realm works as the final phase of the project.”

Scottish Government Planning Minister, Joe FitzPatrick, said: “Derelict sites can be a blight on communities and often hold back development.

“The Scottish Government’s low carbon Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme is helping to unlock these sites by providing investment to create great places for people to enjoy, regenerating communities and tackling climate change.