'Dream' £70k job available with rent-free accommodation on stunning Scottish island

The roles are wanted to run a Scottish island estate - and come with an attractive combined £70,000 salary and rent-free accommodation

A ‘dream’ job has been advertised for a couple with a combined salary of up to £70,000 on one of Scotland’s most picturesque islands.

A couple is wanted to run a private estate on the Isle of Islay in the Inner Hebrides, with the job - for two people - consisting of a house staff and maintenance role.

Key tasks include housekeeping and garden maintenance, particularly involving the estate’s main property, which has a large amount of bedrooms with en-suites. Driving guests and cleaning cars, as well as catering for shoot days and other estate events, would be among the requirements.

A deer at sunset with the island of Islay in the background. Picture: PA | PA

The successful applicants would received a combined salary of £60,000 to £70,000, but would also live rent free on the island, with council tax paid for by the employer.

The accommodation for the successful couple includes three bedrooms - two double and one single room in in the estate grounds, as well as a family bathroom, lounge, kitchen and porch at the front and rear of the property.

The island, which is home to about 300 residents, boasts eight whiskey distilleries and a woollen mill. There is also an abundance of wildlife on the island, including otters, grey seals and deer, as well as eagles, osprey, owls and several species of geese.

The roles have been advertised by international domestic staffing agency Greycoat Lumleys, which specialises in matching people looking for help in their homes with the ideal candidate for the job.

The Hebridean Princess leaves Port Ellen on Islay. Picture: PA | PA

The job listing reads: "The location has flight, ferry and road links, has a sense of local community and is a wonderful place to live surrounded by stunning scenery.