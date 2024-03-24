A climate activist who was named Scotland’s Influencer of the Year is working with politicians to develop new laws around the upcoming ban on disposable vapes.

Laura Young, known as Less Waste Laura, has more than 60,000 followers on social media.

The 27-year-old PhD student, who lives in Dundee, has been hailed as “the ultimate ethical influencer” for her online campaigning on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Now, with new legislation outlawing single-use e-cigarettes set to come into force on April 1 next year, the environmental scientist – who spent a year highlighting the littering impact of the throwaway devices and pushing for a ban – is working to help ensure the laws avoid any unintended knock-on effects, either ecological or ethical.

“All sectors need to work together, and that needs to continue to get the best legislation,” she said.

“It’s about shaping what new legislation looks like, closing any loopholes and assessing the consequences and how we can resolve them.

Scottish climate activist Laura Young, an environmental scientist studying for a PhD in Dundee, first began campaigning for a ban on disposable vapes in 2022 after her dog picked one up in its mouth during a walk

“It’s also about asking how we can battle youth vaping – we don’t want to see other products popping up.

“We don’t want it to turn into whack-a-mole, when we get rid of one problem then another one pops up.”

A report by Zero Waste Scotland has estimated that Scots get through up to 26 million disposable vapes annually, with around a 10th of them ending up dropped as litter in streets and the wider environment.

As well as plastics and heavy metals, each unit contains a lithium battery and a cocktail of chemicals, which can be harmful to soils, waterways and wildlife.

Laura Young – known to her 60,000-odd followers on social media as Less Waste Laura and recently crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year – is working with politicians to develop the new laws banning disposable vapes

Young first launched her campaign against single-use vapes in September 2022 after her dog emerged from bushes during a daily walk carrying one in his mouth.

Her initial post on social media went viral and she became one of the first to take up the issue publicly.

Last year she was named one of the world’s 20 leading ‘climate creators’ and was also recently honoured at the Holyrood Climate Action Awards.

And she is no stranger to lobbying those in power, having previously spoken at Westminster to highlight the growing problem.

“I took this up as an environmental issue, how it can impact on climate change and plastic pollution, and it achieved environmental support,” she said.

“But it’s not just a litter problem, there’s also the health aspect and the high risks around kids using them.

“There are so many issues around them, it was clear what I needed to do.”

Last March she contacted every councillor in Scotland to call for a ban – 10 months before government plans for the new laws were announced – resulting in cross-party support and 29 out of 32 local authority areas backing the move.

Despite setbacks – vape industry leaders, business owners and consumers questioning her motivations – the campaigner’s ‘grassroots’ approach has garnered support from environmentalists, health professionals and communities.

“It has given me a lot of faith in the power we have as regular people to make change through uprising,” she said.

“This campaign is full of people saying ‘here are my thoughts’, and that’s why it’s so powerful.