Diamonds are forever – but not in Aberdeenshire as council prepares to replace old-style bins in Marr and Kincardine and Mearns

As part of its programme to improve the delivery of its household waste and recycling services, both the grey-lidded waste and blue-lidded recycling bins diamond-lift bins are being replaced with wheeled bins which have the comb lift mechanism used elsewhere in the region.

The replacement of around 77,000 bins is being arranged to match householders’ existing collection days to minimise disruption and letters will be issued over the coming weeks to identify times on individual collection routes.

It is important that bins are presented for emptying, removal and exchange on these specific dates as afterwards our refuse collection vehicles will no longer be able to empty the old style of bin.

Householders are also being advised that as separate crews from contractor Jett Distribution will be delivering the new bins, they may find their new bins may get delivered prior to old bins being emptied and removed.

Residents must leave their old bin in the street as a separate crew will visit later to remove them.

The council will be aiming to empty, remove and replace these old bins on the same day, however the uplift may take up to 48 hours after it is emptied therefore, householders are asked to leave their bin out until it is collected.

Andrew Sheridan, Team Manager for Aberdeenshire Council’s Collections and Cleansing, explained: “The waste bins are now 15 years old which is the guaranteed lifespan of a wheeled bin and we are the only local authority in Scotland still using diamond lift bins.

“Sourcing replacements is proving increasingly difficult and they are far more expensive - almost twice the price of the industry standard comb lift bins. The change will mean that all of our household waste and recycling bins will be standard comb bins meaning all our collection vehicles will be compatible to empty any bin anywhere in Aberdeenshire therefore allowing for efficiencies in vehicle usage and routing.”

A list of Frequently Asked Questions is available online at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/bin-exchanges