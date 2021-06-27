Official records indicate the last Scottish wolf was killed in 1680 near the Perthshire village of Killiecrankie, although other reports suggest the species survived in Scotland up until the 18th century – and perhaps even as late as 1888.
In recent years there has been much discussion over bringing apex predators back to Scotland in a bid to control deer numbers and rebalance the environment.
But this is still a topic of hot debate and – despite what it looks like – this has not yet happened.
The animals pictured are not real wolves, but rather hybrids, known as wolfdogs, created by mixing domestic dogs with their wild cousins.
Cult drama Game of Thrones and the Harry Potter films have seen their popularity rise in recent years.
Oli Barrington, who lives in Chippenham, Wiltshire, has been involved with the breed for more than a decade and currently has four of the dogs – Lupus, Nizzy, Bella and Danek.
He recently took them to Scotland for an adventure in the Highlands.
But he warns that taking on a wolfdog is not for the faint-hearted.
“It’s a lifestyle choice,” he says, as they are not aggressive, but “very high-maintenance” and “extremely destructive”.
“You need to be a particular type of person, who doesn’t put a material value on things,” he said.
“For 99 per cent of people it would be their worst nightmare.
“It’s like having a difficult child that weighs 62kg.
“Mine have tested my patience on many occasions.
“One clawed an expensive watch off my wrist.
“I had a beautiful Persian rug which was reduced to threads.
“I’ve also had a lot of shoes chewed up and destroyed over the years.”
Outdoors, however, the dogs are in their element, and Mr Barrington has taken them on expeditions across the UK and abroad.
He recently took them to Skye with a friend and three other wolfdogs.
“I like to make life interesting,” he said.
“I’ve climbed with them in the Pyrenees and the Cuillins.
“I’ve taken them to Skye before – it really feels like the last bit of true wilderness and I would live there in a minute.
“We were there for a few days and I took them up Sgùrr na Strì, which has the best view in the UK.
“We did a round trip of about 20 miles and didn’t see a soul.
“Taking them up into the mountains is an amazing bonding experience.
“They thrive on challenges and adventure and look to you for guidance.
“Sometimes I have to help them over hairy ledges and things, so they learn to trust you and respect your leadership.”
Mr Barrington is interested in environmental issues and rewilding.
So could real wolves return to Scotland?
“Probably there is not enough room,” he said.
“I don’t think the Scottish Highlands are big enough to keep wolves away from humans.
“Wolves would have a positive impact on the environment by helping to control deer, but would impact on other things too – like sheep.
“In an ideal world we could bring them back, but I think we’ve already damaged the environment too much.”