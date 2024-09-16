D-Day for Loch Lomond Flamingo Land resort as Greens demand end after 150k-strong petition
A decision to reject plans for a major development on the banks of Loch Lomond must spell the end of the proposal, the Scottish Greens have said.
Yorkshire -based theme park owners Flamingo Land are behind the Lomond Banks proposals on the southern shore of the loch at Balloch, which would see two hotels and more than 100 self-catering lodges as well as a water park and other amenities built.
The Scottish Greens have led a campaign against the plans, which are due to be decided on by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority on Monday.
If the authority voted to reject the plans - the second time Lomond Banks has been knocked back in the past five years - then that should "mark the end" of attempts to build the development, the party said.
Green MSP Ross Greer said: "It is staggering that Flamingo Land has pushed things this far.
"Over 150,000 people and many respected organisations have made clear that their daft plans are not welcome, but they have refused to listen.
"The local community and people across Scotland have made their feelings known.
"I hope that at long last, today will mark the end of the road for Flamingo Land and a destructive proposal that Loch Lomond neither wants or needs.
"The loch is one of the most celebrated and unique landscapes anywhere in Scotland .
"It has been the backdrop of so many happy memories for people around the world.
"For Flamingo Land to scar it with this garish resort would be the worst kind of cultural and environmental vandalism."
Mr Greer added: "I hope that today will be the day that the national park rejects Flamingo Land, allowing the people of Balloch to get on with their lives without this ridiculous proposal hanging over them."
Jim Patterson, development director for Lomond Banks, said: “We have worked incredibly hard over the past two years to create something which the local area can be hugely proud of.
“We have been deeply encouraged by the number of supporters who have contacted us ahead of today’s meeting. We hope for a fair hearing, where our proposals will be considered on the facts presented and not the false information that has been spread by others.”
