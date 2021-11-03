COP26 Transforming the historic docks of Govan into wetlands

A project is underway to transform the historic docks of Govan into wetlands as an ecological showcase as well as educational and community spaces.

By John Devlin
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:36 am

John Devlin visited to find out more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Govan Wetlands project
COP26