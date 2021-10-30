COP26: Teen climate campaigner Greta Thunberg begins journey to Glasgow

The Swedish activist is heading for Glasgow to take part in protests and demonstrations timed to coincide with the COP26 climate summit being held in the city.

The 18-year-old first sprung to fame at the age of 15, when she began skipping school lessons to protest against her home country’s lack of action to curb global warming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is renowned for her straight talking manner and public criticism of world leaders over their failures to tackle the environmental crisis.

The youngster was snapped at London’s Euston train station with a large rucksack, getting ready to begin her rail trip northwards.

It’s thought she is due to arrive in Glasgow on Saturday evening.

Ms Thunberg is expected to join protests in Glasgow this week, and is scheduled to take part in a march on Friday 5 November.

Greta Thunberg was seen at Euston Station in London ahead of boarding a train to Glasgow, where the Cop26 summit is taking place from Monday

Confirming her attendance, she invited Glasgow workers who plan on striking during COP26 to join her.

“Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind,” she said on Twitter.

“So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there.”

Ms Thunberg on Friday took part in a climate change protest in London, outside the headquarters of banking and financial services firm Standard Chartered.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg is set to take part in demonstrations in Glasgow during the COP26 climate summit

She joined up with other activists to chant: “We are unstoppable, another world is possible” and “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.