COP26: Scotland's ancient clams and 'cheese-bottom' sponges among protected sealife at risk from Cambo oil drilling plan

The warning comes as the United Nations climate summit COP26 extends into the second week of negotiations in Glasgow

The deep-water oil field, located about 78 miles off the north-west coast of Shetland, is estimated to contain more than 800 million barrels of crude oil and is set to go into operation next year.

Owners Shell and Siccar Point Energy are seeking permission from Westminster to extract 170 million barrels of oil in the first phase alone, which would generate similar levels of greenhouse gas emissions as the annual carbon pollution from 18 coal-fired power stations.

The plan has attracted huge opposition from environmentalists and anti-fossil-fuel campaigners, who say the development will jeopardise action to curb climate change and should not go ahead.

Now a new scientific review by the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide has found the field’s pipeline would cut through around 22 miles of the Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt – a designated UK marine protected area (MPA).

Calum Duncan, head of conservation in Scotland for the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The UK Government presents itself as a global leader on climate change and ocean protection, committing to protect a third of the ocean by 2030.

“It now needs to act on these promises and protect this precious sponge belt from Shell.

“The sponge beds and associated species are incredibly sensitive deep-sea habitats.

“Construction, movement and potential leaking from this pipeline could have devastating consequences for deep-sea sponge and protected features already under pressure from damaging activities such as deep-sea trawling.

“Against the twin climate and biodiversity crises, Boris Johnson must heed the message from scientists when they say there can be no new oil and gas developments, like Cambo, if we want a liveable climate, and the Scottish Government must ensure the adequate protection of this vulnerable sponge belt from all impacts.”

This week, 16 marine protection and climate groups wrote to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED), asking for marine impacts to be included when assessing the Cambo drilling application.

They raised concerns about the likely impacts pipelines will have on the seabed, on hundreds of marine species and on the local fishing industry.

The potential devastation an oil spill in the area would cause was also highlighted.

Tessa Khan, director of Uplift, said: “These critical climate talks have two goals: enormous global cuts to carbon emissions and the protection and restoration of the natural world.

"And yet, just a couple of hundred miles north of Glasgow, COP26’s hosts are considering doing the complete opposite. This new oil field will contribute to the climate crisis while potentially damaging a sensitive underwater world.

"Everyone loses except the oil companies. The UK Government must protect its seas, lead the world beyond oil and gas and say 'no’ to Cambo.”

Greenhouse gas emissions – driven by fossil fuel use – are having a major impact on the ocean, including changes to major currents and their chemical make-up.

As a result, scientists are demanding an immediate end to all new oil and gas projects.

