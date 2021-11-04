First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended the country’s ambitious targets to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 at an event during COP26.

Chief executive of the committee of climate change Chris Stark said the Scottish Government may have “overcooked its emission reduction targets, particularly the 75 per cent number” in an interview with BBC Scotland last week.

Ms Sturgeon responded saying the targets were “ambitious” but she would much rather be “criticised on being over ambitious than under ambitious.”

