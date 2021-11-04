First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended the country’s ambitious targets to reduce emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 at an event during COP26.
Chief executive of the committee of climate change Chris Stark said the Scottish Government may have “overcooked its emission reduction targets, particularly the 75 per cent number” in an interview with BBC Scotland last week.
Ms Sturgeon responded saying the targets were “ambitious” but she would much rather be “criticised on being over ambitious than under ambitious.”
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
COP26 LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon defends Scotland’s emission targets | Boris Johnson flies to London for dinner | Coal to be a ‘thing of the past’
Last updated: Thursday, 04 November, 2021, 11:35
Carbon emissions rebounding to close to pre-pandemic levels, scientists warn
Global carbon pollution is set to bounce back in 2021 to almost its pre-pandemic levels, scientists have warned as the Cop26 climate talks continue.
Carbon emissions from fossil fuels fell 5.4 per cent in 2020 from a record high the previous year due to widespread Covid-19 lockdowns.
But they are expected to rise again by 4.9 per cent to 36.4 billion tonnes this year, or about 0.8 per cent below 2019 levels, the annual Global Carbon Budget analysis reveals.
Researchers analysing the figures expressed surprise that carbon emissions had rebounded so quickly, especially as parts of the global economy have not fully recovered.
Protesters target Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s official residence in Edinburgh as climate talks continue in Glasgow
Protesters have bared all as they targeted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s official residence in Edinburgh to call for action to save the world’s oceans from environmental damage.
The protest, which is demanding an end to destructive fishing methods, coincided with high-level negotiations taking place in Glasgow at the United Nations climate summit COP26.
Slogans in English and French were projected on the facade of Bute House, in the capital’s Charlotte Square.
What does the future of energy look like and what role will smart meters play?
Boris Johnson reportedly left COP26 on a private jet to attend dinner in London
Boris Johnson reportedly flew out of the COP26 climate summit on a private jet to attend a dinner with former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore.
The Daily Mirror says the Prime Minister left the conference in Glasgow at 6.20pm and arrived at London Stansted at 7.16pm, before heading to the private men-only Garrick Club for a dinner for former Telegraph journalists.
The fashion of Mr Johnson’s exit was criticised as “staggering hypocrisy” by Labour chair Anneliese Dodds, after the Prime Minister opened the summit by imploring delegates to stop “quilting the Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2”.
Push to end coal use unveiled at Cop26 but warnings over ‘glaring gaps’
Countries are setting out efforts to end coal power after 250 years at Cop26 – but concerns have been raised about the absence of major polluters in the move.
The push at the crucial conference in Glasgow comes as scientists warn that carbon emissions from fossil fuels look set to rebound to close to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 – and could even rise further in 2022.
Initiatives being announced on Thursday include a UK-led coal-to-clean power transition statement committing countries to ending all investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally and rapidly scaling up deployment of clean power generation.