The conference gets underway in Glasgow.
COP26 Live: Updates as crunch UN climate conference gets underway
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 08:54
Good morning, if you are just joining us, then welcome.
COP26 is underway and world leaders are arriving at the SEC in Glasgow.
Nicola Sturgeon, Liz Truss and others have been making comments on the morning news shows.
Surangel Whipps Jr, president of Palau, which is made up of more than 500 islands in the western Pacific, has called for radical action to avoid extinction in the archipelago.
Surangel Whipps Jr, president of Palau, which is made up of more than 500 islands in the western Pacific, has called for radical action to avoid extinction in the archipelago.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “We want the people at this conference to understand that we can no longer just talk about it and make baby steps or kick the can down the road. We need to take immediate action.
Nicola Sturgeon has said she “shares” Boris Johnson’s pessimism of a positive outcome to the climate talks at Cop26 but urged world leaders to “put our shoulders to the wheel”.
Scotland’s First Minister told Sky News: “The Prime Minister is right to be pessimistic at this stage – I share his pessimism.
“We’ve all got to put the pessimism to one side and put our shoulders to the wheel.”
Nicola Sturgeon told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she did not know if the UN’s COP26 climate conference would be a success.
She said: “I don’t know is the honest answer to that right now. I’m not round the negotiating table, Scotland’s not yet an independent country but I’ll be doing everything I can to make it a success.
The world leaders and politicians are starting to arrive ahead of the summit today.
There are going to be some traffic issues with closures as a result of COP26, and an accident on the M8 is adding to the rush hour delays.
Bin collectors and street cleaners have walked out on strike as Glasgow hosts world leaders for the Cop26 summit, amid a row between a union and the city council.
GMB members walked out at one minute past midnight on Monday following the collapse of last-ditch talks between the union and Glasgow City Council on Sunday evening.
