“The queue is huge, pushing almost right back to the squinty bridge.

“They’ve popped up barriers but there aren’t enough to control the crowds and they are a little flimsy.”

She arrived at 8.15am and is still waiting to get in, but described the atmosphere as being one of anticipation and excitement.

She continued: “Everyone has masks on but it is packed, once I’m in I still have to queue for security checks.