Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other leaders are all in attendance and last night saw the first major deal come to light.
Follow along here for all updates relating to COP26 on Tuesday.
COP26 LIVE:Joe Biden in Scotland | World leaders set to promise end to deforestation as they meet for second day | The Queen urges everyone to play their part
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 09:21
Hannah Brown, The Scotsman’s on the ground reporter has described the ‘excitable' feeling on the second day world leaders are due to meet at COP26
“The queue is huge, pushing almost right back to the squinty bridge.
“They’ve popped up barriers but there aren’t enough to control the crowds and they are a little flimsy.”
She arrived at 8.15am and is still waiting to get in, but described the atmosphere as being one of anticipation and excitement.
She continued: “Everyone has masks on but it is packed, once I’m in I still have to queue for security checks.
“There are loads of different accents around, it’s amazing to really feel how international this summit really is.”
Climate activists protesting in Edinburgh on the second day world leaders gather in Glasgow
The Queen’s speech on the first day world leaders came together at COP26
Joe Biden accused of ‘falling asleep’ at COP26
Joe Biden has been accused of falling asleep during the COP26 Climate Summit opening speeches in Glasgow on Monday.
The US president, who flew into Edinburgh from Rome yesterday, was filmed folding his arms and briefly closing his eyes at the conference during one of the openign speeches.
The 78-year-old was then approached by an aide during the speech during the pre-recorded message from South African activist Eddie Ndopu.
Deforestation agreement is ‘important breakthrough’ says environment secretary
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the “important breakthrough” of world leaders signing an agreement to protect forests seems to “bode well” for the rest of Cop26.
He told Sky News: “This is an important breakthrough, had you spoken to me five days ago I also would’ve been apprehensive about whether we would’ve landed this agreement on forests but we have and it’s looking really encouraging. This is a big breakthrough.”
Mr Eustice welcomed India’s net zero target as a “big step forward” even though “the have got more to do to get there”.
President Joe Biden and his motorcade arrive back at The Dalmahoy Hotel, Edinburgh, on Monday evening
The president returned to the Capital on Monday evening after a long day at the climate summit.
Biden was seen arriving at the Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in Kirknewton just after 9pm, where he is staying for the duration of COP26.
World leaders set to promise an end to deforestation
More than 100 leaders are set to promise an end to deforestation and land degradation by 2030 at COP26.
At an event in Glasgow on Tuesday, countries spanning the northern forests of Canada and Russia to the tropical rainforests of Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will endorse the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use.
This will be backed by almost £14 billion in public and private funding.
Motorists stunned as US President Joe Biden's car pulls up at Edinburgh petrol station
Motorists filling up their cars at a petrol station on Calder Road in Edinburgh were shocked when two of Joe Biden’s presidential state cars pulled up to refill.
The vehicles were spotted at the BP petrol station on Calder Road, at around 9.15pm on Monday.