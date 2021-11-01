First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met Greta Thunberg at COP26.

The Swedish environmental activist arrived in Scotland on Saturday to attend the climate summit.

On Monday morning, Ms Thunberg along with fellow campaigner Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, met with the First Minister, who tweeted: “The voices of young people like ⁦@GretaThunberg ⁩ and ⁦@vanessa_vash⁩ must be heard loudly and clearly at Cop26 – the next few days should not be comfortable for leaders, the responsibility to act must be felt.”

Ms Thunberg has previously been critical of the Scottish Government’s climate policy, saying that the country was “not a leader on climate change”, as the First Minister had previously stated.