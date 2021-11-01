The conference gets underway in Glasgow.
Air Force One has landed in Edinburgh ahead of the summit with Boris Johnson welcoming global leaders.
We bring you the latest updates and news stories from around the conference as we get them.
COP26 Live: Updates as crunch UN climate conference gets underway
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 12:28
As world leaders made their way to the city today, Oxfam’s “big heads”, featuring Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Mario Draghi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, made an appearance as a traditional Scottish pipe band in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square, where they were “blowing hot air”.
There are reports of protests across Scotland.
This is Joe Biden’s motorcade heading towards COP26.
Wolf Blitzer has come under fire on Twitter after announcing that he is reporting from Edinburgh – where he says COP26 is taking place.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will join the Prince of Wales at a Cop26 event promoting the greening of north Africa, Clarence House has confirmed.
Charles was pictured having an informal chat with the billionaire businessman and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on Sunday night following the G20 summit in Rome.
It is understood they met to discuss Mr Bezos’s charitable body’s commitment to nature ahead of a Cop26 event in Glasgow promoting the Great Green Wall.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met Greta Thunberg at COP26.
The Swedish environmental activist arrived in Scotland on Saturday to attend the climate summit.
On Monday morning, Ms Thunberg along with fellow campaigner Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, met with the First Minister, who tweeted: “The voices of young people like @GretaThunberg and @vanessa_vash must be heard loudly and clearly at Cop26 – the next few days should not be comfortable for leaders, the responsibility to act must be felt.”
Ms Thunberg has previously been critical of the Scottish Government’s climate policy, saying that the country was “not a leader on climate change”, as the First Minister had previously stated.
Scotland has pledged to cut emissions by 75% by 2030 and be net zero by 2045, but the last three years of targets have been missed.