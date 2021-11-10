Johnson arrived back in Glasgow today, and he quickly got to business attending meetings for COP26’s Transport Day.

The Prime Minister travelled by train, after he was criticised last week for travelling to and from the conference via a private jet.

On arrival at Glasgow Central, he was escorted by police officers through the station.

He then toured a ‘green’ train at the station and met some Glasgow schoolchildren, before heading to the SEC for meetings with co-facilitators on day eleven of the COP26 climate change conference.

1. Meeting rail CEO's Boris Johnson met Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, and Mary Grant, CEO of Porterbrook. Photo: Network Rail Photo Sales

2. Meeting schoolchildren on board a train The Prime Minister met with children from St Roch's Primary School whilst visiting Glasgow Central to view the green trains. Photo: Network Rail Photo Sales

3. Walking past a 'Green Train' at Glasgow Central station Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked past a 'Green Train' at Glasgow Train that he visited after arriving at another platform by train from London on his return to the city. Photo credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

4. Johnson arriving back at COP26 Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), where countries are meeting for the latest round of UN talks to drive action on averting dangerous climate change. Photo credit: Phil Noble/PA Wire Photo: Phil Noble Photo Sales