The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will attend Cop26 events in Glasgow (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Commonwealth Games Federation / Birmingham 2022 ).

Glasgow is hosting the global summit and during the event the Queen, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out royal engagements from November 1-5.

Charles is a long-standing environmental campaigner and has been joined in recent years by his son William, who has established the Earthshot Prize – an award recognising innovations that “repair” the planet.

Winners of the award, a 10-year project with a total prize fund of £50 million, will be announced later this month.

The Glasgow conference has been billed as crucial to delivering the goals of the Paris Agreement which, when it was agreed in 2015, recognised countries needed to significantly increase action to cut greenhouse gases.

But the while the gap between meeting the temperature goals, intended to stave off the most dangerous impacts of global warming, and action has reduced since Paris, it is not set to be closed by next month’s summit.

