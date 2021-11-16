BBC Scotland discovered that thousands of items, which were gifted by IKEA, could remain in storage for months before being given away to those in need.

The items, which include desks, chairs, tables and armchairs, will likely be donated to local charities, however, before they can be distributed, the UK government and Glasgow City Council have to work out a plan for doing so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IKEA furniture is supposedly being housed in two large marquees in the car park of its Braehead store in Renfrewshire until it can be given away.

Some of the furniture used for the COP26 climate summit will be re-gifted to Scottish charities - but they may have to wait a while.

Colin Edgar, communications director for Glasgow City Council told the BBC: "We don't think this is going to be a quick process. It is going to take at least months to do this. That is why it is so important that Ikea is able to store this stuff safely as we don't want to see it damaged by the weather.

"I think it'll take months to get it distributed. We are beginning the process of cataloguing, photographing it and uploading it in the coming weeks."

An IKEA UK and Ireland spokeswoman told the BBC: "With COP now behind us, our focus is on rehoming the approximately 6,000 items of furniture and home furnishing accessories used, donating the items to community groups and third sector organisations within Glasgow and the wider region to make sure they have a second life.

"Ensuring that these donations are both meaningful and responsibly managed is our priority. Whilst the logistics of building, arranging, transporting, storing and donating at this scale are complex, together with Her Majesty's Government and Glasgow City Council, we are determined that our presence at COP will benefit those most in need, for the long term."

The Swedish home-furnishing store gifted 6,000 items for use inside the blue zone, as part of a sponsorship agreement with COP26.

However, most of the furniture used for the United Nations climate talks was rented, and is now back in warehouses now that the event is over.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.