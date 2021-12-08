COP26: Eco-friendly sculptures mark historic climate summit in Glasgow and send message of hope for the planet

The Hope Sculpture artworks are being erected in three locations – at the Cuningar Loop Woodland Park, near Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire, and at Central Station and the University of Strathclyde’s Rottenrow Gardens in Glasgow city.

The artworks were designed by artist Steuart Padwick as a lasting reflection and reminder of the global goals of the United Nations climate summit COP26, which was held in Glasgow last month.

The 23.5m-high main statue in the Hope Sculpture triptych - which celebrates the legacy of COP26 in Glasgow and the battle to protect the environment - has been erected at Cuningar Loop Woodland Park in South Lanarkshire

A special community event, which will include musical performances, poetry readings and a panel discussion, is being held at Cuningar Loop Woodland Park to mark the occasion.

The main sculpture is a striking 23.5m-tall tower topped by a figure with arms outstretched, which can be seen from from miles around.

The monolith, which is made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, is the UK’s first 100 per cent cement-free concrete superstructure.

Inscribed on it are ‘messages of hope’ from some of Scotland’s best-known writers and poets, including former Makar Jackie Kay, Douglas Stuart, Ali Smith and Andrew O’Hagan, and local children.

Two smaller statues have been installed in Glasgow city as part of the Hope Sculpture project, including this one in central Station

The installation symbolises the need for action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect the world from runaway climate change.

A ceremony was hosted on Wednesday by Clyde Gateway, part of Scotland’s largest regeneration programme.

Artist Steuart Padwick said: “We all need to address this new global agenda so our young can embrace a future of hope.

The third artwork in the Hope Sculpture project is a colourful trio of figures made out of recycled steel, located in the University of Strathclyde’s Rottenrow Gardens in Glasgow city. Picture: Keith Hunter

“It is very simple, why would anyone want to poison their future?”

