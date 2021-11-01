COP26: Delegates endure long wait as massive queues form at Glasgow conference site

The situation occurred as massive queues built up outside the official entrance to the Scottish Exhibition Campus in Glasgow this morning, on the first day of the international leaders’ summit.

Many hundreds of people had to wait for more than an hour outside as crowds were funnelled through several security checkpoints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official leaders’ meeting began at noon today, but it’s understood that some bi-lateral meetings in the morning were called off due to the hold-ups.

Many people took to social media to express their frustration at the delays, while some officials asked for a security escort to rush them to the front.

Emilia Reyes tweeted: “What’s happening on Day 1 at the COP? It’s mayhem and chaos.

“An hour long to queue outside because ‘high level’ segment. This is unprecedented for ANY international process at the UN. Just obscene, elitist and impractical.”

Daniel Jones posted: “The COP sign over the hour long queue is falling down, some form of symbolism there.”

Massive queues built up at the main entrance to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as hundreds of people waited to get through security checks before being granted access to the event

The opening ceremony of the world leaders summit kicked off at noon today, with speeches from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary António Guterres, broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, the Prince of Wales, prime minister of Barbados

Mia Mottley and Italian prime minister Prince of Wales.

COP26 president Alok Sharma will introduce the first part of the high-level segment of the talks for heads of state and government after the opening ceremony.

A message from the Editor:

It's thought some delegates missed scheduled meetings due to delays at the main gate

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.