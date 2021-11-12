COP26: Deal or no deal, the hard work is only just beginning - Scotsman comment

Our team have been at the Glasgow event every day since it kicked off, trying to make sense of every twist and turn for readers. As well as articles ranging from 80 words to many thousands, dozens of video updates have kept our online audience fully up to date with events.

Daily live blogs, opinion sourced from around the world, and in depth analysis have all complemented our news coverage of one of the biggest events Scotland has ever seen.

As the conference draws to a close, we will not be letting up. Attention now turns to any deal which emerges and how exactly countries are going to be made to stick to – and improve upon – the promises they made in Glasgow.

Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26 Gates asking delegates as they make final decisions, "Are You With Us Or With Fossil Fuels?"

There is no more important issue to concern us over the next decade and The Scotsman will continue to lead on covering the environmental revolution which must take place.

It presents many exciting opportunities for Scotland as well as massive changes to how we all live our lives.

There will be differences of opinion for sure, unpopular decisions having to be made, and furious political rows. But it has to happen, there is no other option.

Our environment correspondent Ilona Amos and our wider team who have been on the ground at COP26 including investigations correspondent Martyn McLaughlin, transport correspondent Alastair Dalton, politics correspondents Conor Matchett and Jane Bradley, live reporter Hannah Brown, and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown will continue to be the experts who will guide you through.

COP26 may be (almost) finished but our commitment is to continue to highlight the issues which matter to you, champion the fantastic work already taking place in many parts of Scotland, and hold those in power to account on the promises made.