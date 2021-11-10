COP26: Daily briefing from UN summit on climate change for Wednesday, November 10

Sought after: A can of our other national drink.

Another selfie opportunity

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has managed to get her hands on Scotland’s other national drink.

Irn-Bru has met with her approval, with the New York Representative saying the orange soft drink reminded her of Kola Champagne – another “soda” popular in Latin America.

The Democrat arrived at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday as part of a US congressional delegation.

Posting on Instagram earlier, she said she wanted to try Irn-Bru while in Scotland.

She later tweeted: “I finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru.”

And never one to miss out on an opportunity for a selfie with a ‘big name’, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later tweeted a photo of herself and Ms Ocasio-Cortez posing with a can.

She wrote: “Amidst all the serious business at #Cop26 today, I’m pleased to also report that @AOC now has a supply of Irn-Bru.”

Off the rails

To err is human and recognition of a self-inflicted mistake is important.

On Tuesday, this column incorrectly pointed the finger of whimsy in the direction of ScotRail and it is only right and proper that this error is rectified.

Boris Johnson sees Porterbrook's HydroFLEX train at Glasgow Central

ScotRail is not responsible for the hydrogen-powered train which was brought to the summit to demonstrate its green credentials only to be propelled by electricity.

The train has nothing at all to do with our national rail operator and should not reflect on its Buy One Get One Free offer for two weeks from November 14.

The offer is valid with almost all ticket types, including Season Tickets and Flexipass, Standard Class and First Class, plus Kids for a Quid can be added too and underlines ScotRail’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2035. Its laudable target is to cut carbon emissions by over 10,000 tonnes a year, the equivalent of taking 2,238 cars off the road.

Incidentally, the hydrogen-fuelled train did made an appearance at COP26 and was inspected by PM Boris Johnson at Glasgow Central Station. It is the creation of a consortium involving train leasing firm Porterbrook and is not related in any way to ScotRail.

Distinctive: ACity of London Police female officer's hat.

Who’ll be first to get a ‘full house’?

A new COP26 game has been devised - "bizzies bingo" - where you have to spot as many police forces as possible among those from across the UK drafted in to help out with the climate change conference security.

Apparently Merseyside Police officers are particularly keen. One said: "Great, I'm going to do that."

One player has spotted officers from the Met, Norfolk, Devon and Cornwall, Lancashire and Wales - but he's still looking for City of London Police, last seen trying to make the Clydeside Expressway a "sterile" secure zone before a walker strolled through a gap between fences. A handy tip for spotting officers who normally patrol the Square Mile is their distinctive red and white chequered hat band.

Eyes down, or should that be eyes out, for those unusual uniforms and vehicles.

Satnav not included

Braehead in Renfrew, not Glasgow.

Finally, spare a thought for the delegate from across the border who bravely trusted his mobile telephone’s mapping skills.

Believing incorrectly that Braehead was part of Glasgow he opted to walk from the summit campus to see what there was to see having been told that it was a glowing example of urban wasteland regeneration.

Unfortunately for him, Braehead is in Renfrew and while on Glasgow’s doorstep it is a slightly longer walk than perhaps had been anticipated.

Cue a call to a city private hire cab firm from the unfortunate chap who when asked where he was replied: “I don’t know. It’s all dark, there’s no street signs and a bunch of kids are following me.”