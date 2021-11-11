COP26: Daily briefing from UN summit on climate change for Thursday, November 11

Too good to refuse

They last came to the attention of the rest of the world – or at least the Commonwealth – when Glasgow was host city of the Games back in 2014.

Then, the opening ceremony of the athletics extravaganza was graced with the presence of a troupe of dancing Tunnock’s Teacakes.

They whirled around Celtic Park with glee after Scotland had been chosen as the Games venue for the first time in 28 years, helping draw attention to a sweet treat that has been popular here for more than half-a-century.

Not to question the taste of those attending the climate change summit but it is perturbing to say the very least that many delegates and at least one well known journalist refused the offer of a Teacake when they pitched up at the Blue Zone for Thursday’s sessions.

Dramatic response from Alok

A Dutch journalist asked Alok Sharma whether he was trying to create extra drama to accelerate progress by holding back the "final text" of the conference draft agreement, to which the droll COP26 President swiftly if somewhat glibly replied: "People sometimes describe me as 'No Drama Sharma

Their performance at the 2014 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow alerted the world to Tunnock's Teacakes

Lost in translation?

Japan announced a major shift in its position on climate change last year, accelerating a vague pledge to become carbon neutral as soon as possible in the second half of the century to set a date of 2050.

However, their vocabulary appears to have still to catch up.

Dr Saito Tetsuo, its transport minister, delivered a video message to an aviation session of the conference in Japanese, apart from two phrases in English: "Carbon neutral" and "carbon offset".

Alok Sharma at COP26

Travel woes for locals

While those attending the summit in an official capacity received a free travel pass, it must have been a bit embarrassing for the organisers and those responsible for public transport when the restless natives turned on them.

Campaigners rallied to call for better public transport in Scotland, saying the free pass underlined the need for a fully integrated system.

Protesters call for a fully integrated transport system across Scotland.

Some parts of Scottish public transport have smartcard systems, but there is no integrated card for all public transport users across the whole network.

A demonstration organised by Friends of the Earth Scotland and Get Glasgow Moving was held in George Square and attracted quite a crowd.