The charge d’affaires at the US embassy in London, Philip Reeker, shared a video on Twitter of himself and fellow representatives whetting their appetites with an array of delicacies, including square sausage and Cranachan.

“That’s not a bad soda,” said Mr Reeker as he sipped a glass of Glasgow-brewed Irn-Bru.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other delights enjoyed by the American team include cullen skink – a soup made from smoked haddock, potatoes and onions – which the testers said “looks like an omelette” but tasted “fabulous”.

Haggis was similarly well received, but when told it contains sheep’s heart, lungs and liver, Mr Reeker responded: “You probably shouldn’t sell it with that.”

Confronted with a deep-fried Mars bar, the officials seemed bemused by an apparent similarity between American and Scottish tastes, with one proclaiming: “Wait a minute… this is Scottish?”

One official felt there was room for improvement for square sausage, suggesting it could be accompanied by cheese or avocado.

The culinary adventure comes ahead of two weeks in Glasgow for the US officials and did not go unnoticed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

US Embassy officials took the time to sample Scottish cuisine including Irn Bru, Lorne Sausage and Cullen Skink.

“Enjoying the best of (Scotland Food and Drink) – thank you (Mr Reeker),” Ms Sturgeon tweeted.

“Wishing you a warm welcome to #COP26 in Glasgow.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

A hearty bowl of Cullen Skint - not 'skunk'.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The Americans struggled to pronounce cranachan.

Officials queried why Scots put a square Lorne sausage 'in a round bap'.