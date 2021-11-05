The youngsters marched all the way from Kelvingrove Park in the West End of the city, to George Square – where a rally was held.

The march was organised by the group Fridays for Future Scotland, which is run by Scottish young people who were inspired by the activism of Greta Thunberg.

Roughly 8,000 people were expected to take part in the march.

Swedish activist Thunberg was amongst those marching, and she later spoke at the rally, where she described COP26 as a "greenwash festival".

1. Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

2. It's getting hot in here One demonstrator took inspiration from a song by rapper Nelly. Her sign reads 'It's getting hot in here, so take off all your coal'. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

3. Frack off One protester at the march, who held a makeshift banner that reads 'Frack Off', was perhaps trying to follow in the path of Greta Thunberg - who said she would go 'net zero' on swearing earlier in the week. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Photo Sales

4. Protesting paws Even the pups were out protesting! This cutie carried a cardboard sign that said 'Paws climate change 4 good'. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales