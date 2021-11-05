The youngsters marched all the way from Kelvingrove Park in the West End of the city, to George Square – where a rally was held.
The march was organised by the group Fridays for Future Scotland, which is run by Scottish young people who were inspired by the activism of Greta Thunberg.
Roughly 8,000 people were expected to take part in the march.
Swedish activist Thunberg was amongst those marching, and she later spoke at the rally, where she described COP26 as a "greenwash festival".
