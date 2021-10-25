COP 26: Nicola Sturgeon says continued oil and gas extraction is ‘wrong’

Speaking at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology and Innovation Centre, Ms Sturgeon said that the government’s focus will be on “achieving the fastest possible just transition for the oil and gas sector” in Scotland into renewable energy.

She also said that UK Government plans to approve a new drilling permit at the Cambo oil field, west of Shetland, “must be reassessed” in light of the climate emergency.

Ms Sturgeon said that Scotland will act as a “bridge builder” between major world leaders and those whose voices are not usually heard during COP 26, which begins at the weekend.

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon spoke at Strathclyde University this morning ahead of Cop26.

The First Minister admitted that the Scottish Government had fallen short on its last three annual environmental milestones, but pointed to a report from the UK Committee on Climate Change, which said last year that Scotland had decarbonised more quickly than any G20 nation.

The government will this week publish a catch-up plan to highlight some of the actions already announced this year and set out a range of additional measures, including to decarbonise public sector buildings; promote home upgrades; and make bus travel cleaner and more accessible.

It will also set out plans to further increase Scotland's onshore wind capacity.

Separately, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will publish a new Energy Strategy next year, which will state that unlimited extraction of fossil fuels, or maximum economic recovery in UK policy terms, is "not consistent" with climate obligations.

She said: "Tens of thousands of jobs are dependent - currently - on oil and gas production. Those jobs and the people in them matter. And of course much of our energy use is still catered for by oil and gas.

"So for countries like ours - with significant remaining reserves of oil and gas - it is tempting to tell ourselves that for both economic and energy reasons, we must keep exploring for and extracting oil and gas until the last possible moment. That, in my view, would be fundamentally wrong.

"It’s an approach that cannot be justified in the face of the climate emergency - but it can’t be justified economically either. accelerate the development of alternative sources of energy."

She added: Instead, our focus will be on achieving the fastest possible just transition for the oil and gas sector - one that delivers jobs and economic benefit, ensures our energy security, and meets our climate obligations.

​"I​n many areas - offshore wind and green hydrogen are good examples of this - the skills that oil and gas workers currently already have are hugely valuable and eminently transferable.​"​

Last month, MSPs overwhelmingly rejected a Scottish Conservative motion calling on the Scottish Parliament to back new oil and gas projects, including Cambo, following a debate on the future of the industry.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The International Energy Agency is even blunter - in its assessment, there should be no new oil and gas fields approved anywhere.”

She warned that the COP26 summit would “shape the future of the world we all live in” and warned that “absolutely nothing - and certainly not party politics” should stand in the way of the Scottish and UK Governments working together.

She said: “One of Scotland’s objectives during the summit itself is to be a bridge builder - to connect those whose voices are too rarely heard, with those making the decisions. And so part of our role at this COP will be to provide the spaces and forums, and support the initiatives, that will allow these bridges to be built.”

She added: “This may well be the world’s best - possibly last - opportunity to avert climate catastrophe. But if that opportunity is seized, the benefits will be plentiful.”

Scottish Greens co-leader and zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie said: “The First Minister is right, Global inaction on the climate emergency must not be allowed to continue. With Greens in government, Scotland is finally facing up to the reality that continual fossil fuel extraction, so-called ‘maximum economic recovery’, is incompatible with climate action. Until very recently this destructive ideology was almost a consensus, but now only a stubborn few continue to pretend that it can continue.

“Scotland, and the world, can have a sustainable future and a fairer more equal basis for shared prosperity, but only if we leave the extractive and exploitative economy of the past behind us, and build a greener economy.”

Previously, the Scottish Greens have previously opposed new exploration for fossil fuels and called for undeveloped licenses to be revoked.

